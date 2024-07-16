UNICEF, WHO call for step-up in child vaccinations stalled after Covid pandemic

United Nations, July 16: Two UN agencies have called for a catch-up in child immunisation, warning global vaccinations of children stalled last year, leaving 2.7 million unvaccinated or with insufficient inoculations.



The latest World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates of national immunisation coverage provide the world's largest and most comprehensive dataset on immunisation trends for vaccinations against 14 diseases. The estimates "underscore the need for ongoing catch-up, recovery and system-strengthening efforts", Xinhua news agency reported.



They said on Monday that childhood immunisation levels stalled in 2023, compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, leaving many without life-saving protection, notably from measles. New data reveals that nearly three in four infants live in countries where low vaccine coverage is driving measles outbreaks.



"The latest trends demonstrate that many countries continue to miss far too many children," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Closing the immunisation gap requires a global effort, with governments, partners, and local leaders investing in primary healthcare and community workers to ensure every child gets vaccinated and that overall healthcare is strengthened."



The agencies' data shows the number of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) in 2023 a key marker for global immunisation coverage stalled at 84 per cent (108 million). However, the number of children who did not receive a single dose of the vaccine increased from 13.9 million in 2022 to 14.5 million in 2023.



"More than half of unvaccinated children live in the 31 countries with fragile, conflict-affected and vulnerable settings, where children are especially vulnerable to preventable diseases because of disruptions and lack of access to security, nutrition, and health services," they said. "Additionally, 6.5 million children did not complete their third dose of the DTP vaccine, which is necessary to achieve disease protection in infancy and early childhood."