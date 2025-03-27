Two children die of food poisoning at govt-run home in Lucknow; 23 others hospitalised

New Delhi, March 27: Two children tragically lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning at the Nirvana Rajkiya Bal Grah, a government-run children’s home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The incident has also left 23 other children hospitalised, with two in critical condition being referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for further treatment. The children were reportedly admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Dr. Rajiv Dixit, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Lok Bandhu Hospital, said, "It's difficult to say if this is strictly food poisoning. Upon arrival, some children were found to be suffering from anaemia and dehydration. We have conducted all necessary investigations, including X-rays and blood tests." According to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. N.B. Singh, "Some of them were suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. The exact cause is unclear, but they might have been severely dehydrated."

The District Magistrate has ordered an immediate enquiry into the incident to determine the exact cause of the illness. Authorities are investigating the food provided at the children’s home and the conditions under which the children were living. Dr. Rajiv Dixit said that many of the children were mentally challenged and unable to take care of themselves and it is likely that they had caretakers at the facility. The deaths and the serious condition of several others have raised concerns regarding the safety and care of children at government-run institutions. The incident has also sparked a discussion on the adequacy of healthcare and supervision provided to children in such homes. The investigation is ongoing, with officials working to ascertain whether the food poisoning was the result of negligence or any other factors. Further details are awaited over the incident and from the ongoing probe.