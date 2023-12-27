Top cardiologist, G20 traffic coordinator among winners of Delhi Star Awards

New Delhi, Dec 28: Bollywood actor Raza Murad gave away the Delhi Star Awards from the Rights Platform, an organisation that for 23 years has been honouring public figures who have excelled in their respective fields.

This year's awardees included visual artist Suryasnata Mohanty, who painted the 'kalash' (clay pot) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in his hands to conclude the Meri Maari Mera Desh campaign, Dr Milind Hote, Professor of Cardiology at AIIMS Delhi, who has performed more than 10,000 bypass surgeries, and scientist and author Anand Ranganathan.

Other honorees included the MPs Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', who's also a well-known Bhojpuri actor, and Nishikant Dubey, UP MLA Ramesh Harivansh Singh, YVVJ Rajashekar, Delhi Government's Special Secretary, Vigilance and Services, and Delhi Police DCP Alap Patel, who was the G20 Traffic Coordinator.