TN Health Department to begin counselling for appointment of doctors from tomorrow

Chennai, Feb 11: The Tamil Nadu Health Department will commence counselling for doctors selected for government service appointments from tomorrow. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 2,642 doctors would receive their appointment orders immediately after completing the counselling process. The selection process followed an online examination conducted by Tata Consultancy on January 5, in which approximately 24,000 doctors participated.

According to the minister, the evaluation process is complete, and merit marks have been awarded to those who served during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors who served for two years received five points, those who served for 18 months were given three points, and those who worked for a year earned two points. The counselling process, which will conclude on February 15, will allow doctors to choose their preferred postings.

Subramanian highlighted that last year, 1,021 doctors were appointed to various government hospitals (GHs) across Tamil Nadu. These doctors, who are completing their one-year tenure on February 15, will now participate in counselling to select their next postings. "These appointments will ensure that all government hospitals in Tamil Nadu have adequate medical staff, thereby strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure," the minister stated.

The move comes amid concerns over a shortage of doctors in the state, especially as Tamil Nadu continues to battle contagious diseases like dengue. Protests had erupted in several areas over the lack of sufficient medical professionals, prompting the Health Department to conduct the competitive recruitment exam. In 2024, Tamil Nadu recorded 26,740 cases of dengue and 13 related deaths, according to data from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine. This was the highest number of dengue cases reported in the state since 2012. The previous record was in 2017, with 23,294 cases and 65 deaths.

However, despite the surge in cases last year, the number of fatalities remained relatively low. Public health officials attributed the rise in dengue cases to improved surveillance, increased testing, and the inclusion of more private hospitals in the daily reporting system. The presence of more doctors across the state is expected to help in the early detection and prevention of such contagious diseases, particularly during the monsoon season when infections peak.