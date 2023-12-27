Telangana denies death due to Covid

Hyderabad, Dec 26: Telangana on Tuesday reported eight new cases of Covid-19 but authorities denied any death.

Officials denied reports that a person died of Covid-19 at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad, the officials denied it.

OGH Superintendent B. Nagender clarified that a 60-year-old patient succumbed due to heart failure, not due to Covid. He said the patient was admitted in acute medical care with medical emergency of acute onset of COPD with severe left ventricle dysfunction (heart failure) and type 2 respiratory failure.

A coincidental test for Covid was positive. This patient expired on December 24 because of severe heart failure and not because of Covid, he said.

The superintendent said three patients admitted in isolation ward with different medical emergencies were found to be Covid positive. All the three patients are stable.

He also stated that Covid JN1 is a very mild variant with mild symptoms, hence there is no need for panic.

The state government is keen on combating the surge in cases. The Health Minister and other higher officials of the state Health Department are vigilant and conducting regular reviews with all the hospitals and giving required guidelines for the hospitals to follow.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported eight new cases of Covid-19. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 59. A total of 1,333 samples were tested during the 24-hour period that ended at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Four people also recovered on Tuesday.