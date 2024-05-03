TB claimed 108 lives in Mizoram in 2023

Aizawl, May 3: At least 108 people died of tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2023, state Health Department officials said on Thursday.

A senior Health Department official said that blood samples of 17,432 people suspected to be infected with TB were tested from January to December last year, of which 2,272 people tested positive for the infectious disease.

The official said that of the 2,272 TB patients, 164 were diagnosed with Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and 86 percent of the infected patients have been successfully treated while 108 people died.

Around 600 people have been diagnosed with TB from 3,761 samples tested between January and March this year.

Of the around 600 TB patients, 38 were diagnosed with MDR TB and 57 people were also found to be HIV positive while six percent of the infected patients are diabetics, 33 percent use tobacco and 16 percent are alcoholics.