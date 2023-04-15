Stay fit while indulging into food blogging

New Delhi, April 15: There is no doubt that in today's world, with creative brains and technology, you can dine in or out, or even host guests at the convenience of consumers, resulting in a market swamped with new restaurants. Hand-in-hand, there is a huge demand for people who can write genuine reviews about these restaurants, their food, and their experience.

As a result, several food bloggers who have made a reputation for themselves and have a large number of followers on social media are invited numerous times per week or sometimes multiple times per day.

But have you ever considered what overeating or an unhealthy diet plan can lead to?

Speaking on how to remain healthy while food blogging or vlogging, Neetika Ligga, a food content creator at Moj, says: "As a food enthusiast, I revel in the art of cooking and restaurant reviewing almost every week. However, indulging in outside food regularly can take a toll on one's health. While I don't follow any diet trend, I prioritize portion control both when cooking and reviewing restaurants.

"Typically, when I review a restaurant or food vendor, or cook, I am in the company of friends and family, which means I am not solely responsible for consuming all the food. In the rare instance that I am alone, I request smaller portions from the restaurant or food vendor to prevent waste and overindulgence.

"Additionally, I make sure to incorporate high-intensity workouts or at least go for a walk to maintain an active lifestyle. Finding the right balance is crucial for enjoying our favourite foods and indulgences while still practicing portion control and savouring every bite without any guilt. "

Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, recommends some additional guidelines for staying healthy when making food content on social media:

Plan your own meals in advance: Planning your meals in advance can help you make healthier choices and avoid the temptation to snack on unhealthy foods while creating content.

Being mindful of your consumption: being aware of your food and being mindful is a very important component of wellness.

Try to Incorporate healthy ingredients: When creating recipes, try to incorporate healthy ingredients to have more balance in the food you eat.

Practice portion control: Be mindful of portion sizes when creating and serving food content. Even the best food eaten in excess can be harmful. Avoid overeating or indulging in excess amounts of sugary or processed foods.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and keep your energy levels up.

Take breaks: It's important to take regular breaks while creating content to avoid burnout and reduce stress. Use your breaks to stretch, meditate, or take a walk.

Get moving: Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, even if it's just a short walk or stretching session. This can help reduce stress and boost your energy levels.

Take breaks: Sitting in front of a computer or camera for long periods of time can be detrimental to your health. Make sure to take regular breaks to stretch, move around, and rest your eyes.

Practice self-care: Take care of yourself both mentally and physically by practicing self-care activities such as yoga, meditation, or taking a relaxing bath.

Ultimately, maintaining health while posting food-related material on social media requires finding balance and practising self-care.