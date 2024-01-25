Start your day right with nutty goodness

New Delhi, Jan 24: Peanut butter is more than simply a spread; it's a tasty lifestyle choice that has become a staple at grocery stores, making it a household favourite. This nutty delight, influenced by Western culture, has become an important part of active Indian families. Including peanut butter in your daily diet, especially in your breakfast, can be a wholesome choice since it offers not only vital nutrients but also dietary fiber and good fats like monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which are beneficial for your health.

Breakfast is widely hailed as the most important meal of the day, and you can always choose to kick start your morning with a delightful spread of creamy and crunchy peanut butter. Dr. Shweta Rastogi, Clinical dietitian and lifestyle medicine consultant says, “Beyond being a powerhouse of nutrition, this delightful nut-based butter adds a unique twist to your breakfast routine. Using peanut butter without added refined sugar is more beneficial; rather one can opt for peanut butter with jaggery. Several peanut butter variants can make your morning meal even more delicious, including peanut butter with real chocolate, crunchy and creamy peanut butter.”

Check out some protein-rich breakfast recipes with peanut butter that you can try as we observe National Peanut Butter Day.

Peanut Butter Baked Oats

Ingredients:

2 cups of Oats1 tsp baking powder

Salt (as per taste)½ a tsp Cinnamon

5 tsp Saffola creamy Peanut Butter

2 tsp Honey1 egg½ a tsp Vanilla Extract

2 cups Milk

Method:

Take a bowl and add oats, baking powder and salt and mix them well.

In another bowl, add peanut butter and honey and mix them well.

Add cinnamon powder and salt to the peanut butter and honey and mix them properly.

Now slowly start mixing milk into the peanut butter mixture and stir well.

Combine both mixtures in a bowl until a thick consistency is achieved.

Take a baking bowl or tray put the mixture and bake it in the oven for 25-30 mins at 350 F

Take out the baked oats from the oven and top it up with peanut butter and chopped dry fruits, serve hot!

Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

2-3 tsp of peanut butter with real chocolate

2 bananas

1 small bowl of flaxseed

½ a tsp vanilla extract

1 cup of milk

Method:

Add 2 bananas, chocolate peanut butter, flaxseed meal, vanilla extract and 1 cup milk to the blender.

Blend the ingredients and keep adding milk to the blender for a smooth and creamy consistency.

Transfer the smoothie to a bowl. Top it up with dry fruits or chopped fresh fruits as per your liking. Keep it in the fridge for a few minutes and serve cool!

Banana and Peanut Butter Pancake

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp salt

1 ¼ cups milk

1 ripe mashed banana

⅓ cup of Saffola creamy peanut butter

1 large egg

1 tbsp oil/butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat a griddle over medium heat.

In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine milk, mashed banana, peanut butter, egg, oil/butter and vanilla extract, pour the flour mixture with the batter till it thoroughly mixed.

Pour the batter in 1/4 cup portions in a ladle onto the preheated griddle and cook until tiny air bubbles form on the top for 2 to 5 minutes.

Flip and continue cooking until it is brown on one side for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Take the pancakes on a plate and serve it hot with some peanut butter on top.

Incorporating peanut butter into your morning routine not only provides a delicious start to the day but also adds a boost of nutrients and creativity to your food. Whether you're into morning smoothies, baked oats, or quick recipes like pancakes and toasts, Saffola Peanut Butter adds delicious taste and nutritional value to your everyday breakfast. Enjoy the creamy and crunchy goodness, making your mornings even more delightful.

National Peanut Butter Day is celebrated on 24th January annually.