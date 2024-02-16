St. Jude India ChildCare Centres unveils Happy Healthy Meals

New Delhi, Feb 16: St Jude India Childcare Centres, a non-profit organisation that offers hygienic accommodation and holistic care to children battling cancer and their parents, announces the launch of Happy Healthy Meals - a collection of simple everyday recipes that will tickle taste buds and warm hearts. The nutritious recipes are lovingly curated by the dedicated parents of the young cancer warriors undergoing treatment.

The book is a tribute to the parents who tailor-make their child’s meals with healthy twists to ensure their child can enjoy their favourite meals during their intense treatment. These meals bring comfort, familiarity, and love, giving the children some semblance of normality during challenging times. Apart from providing delicious recipes, this book represents the unwavering strength and creativity of parents caring for young cancer patients. Parents, driven by a shared desire to help others in similar situations, play an active role in enhancing their child's well-being through healthy meal preparation, fostering a supportive community along the way.

"Nutritious food and a healthy diet play a vital role in this battle. The kitchen becomes a sanctuary, and the children’s parents turn into culinary warriors. I had the privilege of presenting this special book, which is a compilation of many such recipes by the parents of St. Judes. Each recipe within this book is thoughtfully crafted to provide nourishment tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by young cancer patients. From comforting snacks to nutrient-packed curries and delectable desserts, every dish is a celebration of food and a testament to the power of love and care”, says Chef Irfan Pabaney, Country Head, SodaBottleOpenerWala.

"We are excited to present Happy Healthy Meals, a testament to the resilience and creativity of our parents at St. Judes. This book not only celebrates the culinary heritage of India but also serves as a beacon of hope and nourishment for our young warriors and their families," adds Anil Nair, CEO, of St. Jude India Childcare Centres.

Children battling cancer need proper nutrition as it supports their treatment by maintaining strength and energy, supporting growth, boosting their immune function, and managing side effects. A healthy diet can help improve overall quality of life during their treatment and beyond.

These children are immuno-compromised, making them more susceptible to secondary infections. A diet rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants supports immune function, helping them fight illness better and recover more quickly from infections. Proper nutrition also helps them tolerate cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery better. A healthy diet ensures the body can heal, recover, and fight off infections better.