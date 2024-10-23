South Africa: Over 40 students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning

Johannesburg, Oct 23: A total of 43 students of a primary school in KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa, were admitted to hospital over suspected food poisoning, local authorities said. The provincial education department said that the learners from Ngaqa Primary School in Mtubatuba fell ill after consuming snacks purchased from street vendors outside the school.

"The students were rushed to a local clinic and were released upon medical treatment. Some tests were taken to the laboratory," said Muzi Mhlambi, spokesperson for the Department of Education in Kwazulu-Natal Province. Mhlambi said the department is collaborating with the police and the Department of Health to investigate the accident's cause, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has recently experienced a surge in food poisoning cases among children. On October 6, six children died from suspected food poisoning in Johannesburg, and over 130 students from Gauteng, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces were hospitalised for similar reasons earlier this month.



South Africa's National Department of Health deployed an 80 member investigation team, including environmental and health inspectors, to look into these accidents and inspect food sold in local tuck shops. The investigation commenced on Monday, and the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning cases remains under investigation.