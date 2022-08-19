84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Health & Fitness

Smoking, alcohol, high BMI leading causes of global cancer deaths: Lancet study

By PTI

Washington, Aug 19: Smoking, alcohol use, high body mass index (BMI), and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million global cancer deaths in 2019, according to study published in The Lancet journal on Friday.

The findings can help policymakers and researchers identify key risk factors that could be targeted in efforts to reduce deaths and ill health from cancer regionally, nationally, and globally.

"This study illustrates that the burden of cancer remains an important public health challenge that is growing in magnitude around the world," said Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, US.

"Smoking continues to be the leading risk factor for cancer globally, with other substantial contributors to cancer burden varying," said Murray, a co-senior author of the study.

Using results from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study, the researchers investigated how 34 behavioural, metabolic, and environmental and occupational risk factors contributed to deaths and ill health due to 23 cancer types in 2019.

Changes in cancer burden between 2010 and 2019 due to risk factors were also assessed.

Estimates of cancer burden were based on mortality and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), a measure of years of life lost to death and years lived with disability.

In addition to 4.45 million cancer deaths which made up 44.4 per cent of all cancer deaths in 2019, risk factors included in the analysis accounted for 105 million cancer DALYs globally for both sexes in 2019 -- 42.0 per cent of all DALYs in that year, the researchers said.

Behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unsafe sex, and dietary risks were responsible for the vast majority of cancer burden globally, accounting for 3.7 million deaths and 87.8 million DALYs in 2019, they said.

The study shows that almost 2.88 million deaths in men (50.6 per cent of all male cancer deaths) could be attributed to the risk factors studied, compared to 1.58 million deaths in women (36.3 per cent of all female cancer deaths).

The leading risk factors globally for cancer deaths and ill health for both sexes were smoking, followed by alcohol use and high BMI, the researchers said.

The leading cause of risk-attributable cancer death for both men and women globally was tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer, which accounted for 36.9 per cent of all cancer deaths attributable to risk factors, they said.

This was followed by colon and rectum cancer (13.3 per cent), oesophageal cancer (9.7 per cent), and stomach cancer (6.6 per cent) in men, and cervical cancer (17.9 per cent), colon and rectum cancer (15.8per cent), and breast cancer (11 per cent) in women.

Ill health attributed to environmental and occupational, behavioural, and metabolic risk factors increased with age, peaking in the 70s depending on countries' socio-demographic Index (SDI), with countries on the higher end of the spectrum tending to peak at later ages.

The five regions with the greatest cancer death rates due to risk factors were central Europe (82 deaths per 100,000 population), East Asia (69.8 per 100,000), high-income North America (66.0 per 100,000), Southern Latin America (64.2 per 100,000), and Western Europe (63.8 per 100,000).

Patterns of cancer deaths and ill health due to environmental and occupational, behavioural, and metabolic risks differed around the world, with unsafe sex a leading risk factor for ill health in locations at the lower end of the SDI spectrum.

Between 2010 and 2019, cancer deaths due to risk factors rose by 20.4 per cent globally, increasing from 3.7 million to 4.45 million, according to the researchers.

Ill health due to cancer increased by 16.8 per cent over the same period, rising from 89.9 million to 105 million DALYs, they said.

Metabolic risks accounted for the greatest percentage increase in cancer deaths and ill health, with deaths increasing by 34.7 per cent and DALYs by 33.3 per cent.

Professor Diana Sarfati and Dr Jason Gurney of the University of Otago, New Zealand, noted that the primary prevention of cancer through eradication or mitigation of modifiable risk factors is our best hope of reducing the future burden of cancer. "Reducing this burden will improve health and wellbeing, and alleviate the compounding effects on humans and the fiscal resourcing pressure within cancer services and the wider health sector," the researchers, who were not involved in the study, said.

On links between cancer risk and poverty, they said "it is no accident that behaviours associated with higher risk of cancer are patterned according to poverty, particularly within countries"

PTI


More in Entertainment
Doomdooma: Effigies of Amit Shah, Arjun Munda burnt by AMSU

Doomdooma: Effigies of Amit Shah, Arjun Munda burnt by AMSU

Fourth grader dies, 11 injured as auto, truck collides in Hailakandi

Fourth grader dies, 11 injured as auto, truck collides in Hailakandi

Guwahati: Cops rescue abducted child, one person arrested

Guwahati: Cops rescue abducted child, one person arrested

Next Story
Similar Posts
India records 15,754 fresh COVID cases; 39 deaths
2022-08-19T11:15:36+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 19: India saw a single day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12,608 new COVID cases in India; 72 deaths
2022-08-18T10:59:40+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 18: India saw a single day rise of 12,608 new coronavirus infections taking the total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Lack of treatment guidelines hampering monkeypox care globally: Study
2022-08-17T20:30:56+05:30

London, Aug 17: A dearth of high quality, up to date clinical guidance on monkeypox may be hampering...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths in India
2022-08-17T11:05:19+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BCG vaccine for tuberculosis protects diabetics from COVID-19: Study
16 Aug 2022 7:24 AM GMT

Boston, Aug 16: A widely used tuberculosis vaccine protected people with Type 1 diabetes from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 8,813 Covid infections in a day; active cases decline to 1,11,252
16 Aug 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 16: India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 8,813 in a day to reach 4,42,77,194,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Can Vitamin D help ward off depression
2022-08-15T06:01:09+05:30

London, Aug 15: Vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid cases, 68 deaths
2022-08-13T11:05:35+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 13: India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
2022-08-11T12:27:24+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rise in night temperature may up your death risk 6-fold: Study
9 Aug 2022 8:37 AM GMT

New York, Aug 9: As night-time temperature climbs owing to climate change, so does your risk of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,31,807
9 Aug 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 9: With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 40 new Covid fatalities
2022-08-07T15:58:55+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 7: With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths
6 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Smoking, alcohol, high BMI leading causes of global cancer deaths: Lancet study

Washington, Aug 19: Smoking, alcohol use, high body mass index (BMI), and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million global cancer deaths in 2019, according to study published in The Lancet journal on Friday.

The findings can help policymakers and researchers identify key risk factors that could be targeted in efforts to reduce deaths and ill health from cancer regionally, nationally, and globally.

"This study illustrates that the burden of cancer remains an important public health challenge that is growing in magnitude around the world," said Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, US.

"Smoking continues to be the leading risk factor for cancer globally, with other substantial contributors to cancer burden varying," said Murray, a co-senior author of the study.

Using results from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study, the researchers investigated how 34 behavioural, metabolic, and environmental and occupational risk factors contributed to deaths and ill health due to 23 cancer types in 2019.

Changes in cancer burden between 2010 and 2019 due to risk factors were also assessed.

Estimates of cancer burden were based on mortality and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), a measure of years of life lost to death and years lived with disability.

In addition to 4.45 million cancer deaths which made up 44.4 per cent of all cancer deaths in 2019, risk factors included in the analysis accounted for 105 million cancer DALYs globally for both sexes in 2019 -- 42.0 per cent of all DALYs in that year, the researchers said.

Behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unsafe sex, and dietary risks were responsible for the vast majority of cancer burden globally, accounting for 3.7 million deaths and 87.8 million DALYs in 2019, they said.

The study shows that almost 2.88 million deaths in men (50.6 per cent of all male cancer deaths) could be attributed to the risk factors studied, compared to 1.58 million deaths in women (36.3 per cent of all female cancer deaths).

The leading risk factors globally for cancer deaths and ill health for both sexes were smoking, followed by alcohol use and high BMI, the researchers said.

The leading cause of risk-attributable cancer death for both men and women globally was tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer, which accounted for 36.9 per cent of all cancer deaths attributable to risk factors, they said.

This was followed by colon and rectum cancer (13.3 per cent), oesophageal cancer (9.7 per cent), and stomach cancer (6.6 per cent) in men, and cervical cancer (17.9 per cent), colon and rectum cancer (15.8per cent), and breast cancer (11 per cent) in women.

Ill health attributed to environmental and occupational, behavioural, and metabolic risk factors increased with age, peaking in the 70s depending on countries' socio-demographic Index (SDI), with countries on the higher end of the spectrum tending to peak at later ages.

The five regions with the greatest cancer death rates due to risk factors were central Europe (82 deaths per 100,000 population), East Asia (69.8 per 100,000), high-income North America (66.0 per 100,000), Southern Latin America (64.2 per 100,000), and Western Europe (63.8 per 100,000).

Patterns of cancer deaths and ill health due to environmental and occupational, behavioural, and metabolic risks differed around the world, with unsafe sex a leading risk factor for ill health in locations at the lower end of the SDI spectrum.

Between 2010 and 2019, cancer deaths due to risk factors rose by 20.4 per cent globally, increasing from 3.7 million to 4.45 million, according to the researchers.

Ill health due to cancer increased by 16.8 per cent over the same period, rising from 89.9 million to 105 million DALYs, they said.

Metabolic risks accounted for the greatest percentage increase in cancer deaths and ill health, with deaths increasing by 34.7 per cent and DALYs by 33.3 per cent.

Professor Diana Sarfati and Dr Jason Gurney of the University of Otago, New Zealand, noted that the primary prevention of cancer through eradication or mitigation of modifiable risk factors is our best hope of reducing the future burden of cancer. "Reducing this burden will improve health and wellbeing, and alleviate the compounding effects on humans and the fiscal resourcing pressure within cancer services and the wider health sector," the researchers, who were not involved in the study, said.

On links between cancer risk and poverty, they said "it is no accident that behaviours associated with higher risk of cancer are patterned according to poverty, particularly within countries"

PTI


More in Entertainment
Doomdooma: Effigies of Amit Shah, Arjun Munda burnt by AMSU

Doomdooma: Effigies of Amit Shah, Arjun Munda burnt by AMSU

Fourth grader dies, 11 injured as auto, truck collides in Hailakandi

Fourth grader dies, 11 injured as auto, truck collides in Hailakandi

Guwahati: Cops rescue abducted child, one person arrested

Guwahati: Cops rescue abducted child, one person arrested

Similar Posts
India records 15,754 fresh COVID cases; 39 deaths
2022-08-19T11:15:36+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 19: India saw a single day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12,608 new COVID cases in India; 72 deaths
2022-08-18T10:59:40+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 18: India saw a single day rise of 12,608 new coronavirus infections taking the total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Lack of treatment guidelines hampering monkeypox care globally: Study
2022-08-17T20:30:56+05:30

London, Aug 17: A dearth of high quality, up to date clinical guidance on monkeypox may be hampering...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths in India
2022-08-17T11:05:19+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BCG vaccine for tuberculosis protects diabetics from COVID-19: Study
16 Aug 2022 7:24 AM GMT

Boston, Aug 16: A widely used tuberculosis vaccine protected people with Type 1 diabetes from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 8,813 Covid infections in a day; active cases decline to 1,11,252
16 Aug 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 16: India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 8,813 in a day to reach 4,42,77,194,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Can Vitamin D help ward off depression
2022-08-15T06:01:09+05:30

London, Aug 15: Vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid cases, 68 deaths
2022-08-13T11:05:35+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 13: India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
2022-08-11T12:27:24+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 11: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rise in night temperature may up your death risk 6-fold: Study
9 Aug 2022 8:37 AM GMT

New York, Aug 9: As night-time temperature climbs owing to climate change, so does your risk of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,31,807
9 Aug 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 9: With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 40 new Covid fatalities
2022-08-07T15:58:55+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 7: With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths
6 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X