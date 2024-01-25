Siemens Healthineers, IISc launch AI laboratory for neurology research

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Siemens Healthineers and the reputed Indian Institute of Science (IISc) inaugurated the Siemens Healthineers -- Computational Data Sciences (CDS) Collaborative Laboratory for AI in Precision Medicine at IISc campus Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“We are very excited about this partnership that offers healthcare innovation possibilities by leveraging deep expertise of IISc faculty and students in the area of artificial intelligence along with the medical imaging expertise of Siemens Healthineers, an industry leader in this field,” Prof Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, said.

He said that the focus on neuroimaging is also timely, given the growing incidence of age-related disorders of the brain.

“We hope that this partnership will develop new tools for early diagnosis of a variety of neurological diseases,” he said.

Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Healthineers, inaugurated this state-of-the-art laboratory. The CDS collaborative laboratory will develop open-source AI-based tools to precisely automate the segmentation of pathological findings in neuroimaging data, with a focus on accurately diagnosing neurological diseases and analysing their clinical impact at a population level.

The laboratory has been established with the support of Siemens Healthineers Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, which also includes six M.Tech fellowships for women, aiming to enhance female representation in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Vaanathi Sundaresan of IISc Department of CDS will lead the programme. The focus of this collaborative laboratory will be to work closely with neurologists, radiologists and Siemens Healthineers and integrate the developed computational models into their regular clinical workflows.

Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers, said that the collaboration with IISc solidifies our commitment to advancing precision medicine through AI using state-of-the-art, data-driven deep-learning techniques.

“Leveraging IISc’s academic excellence and our strong core in medical imaging, smart solutions developed through this collaboration will help us ultimately save lives through precise diagnoses and evidence-based treatments” he said.

Dileep Mangsuli, Executive Director, Siemens Healthineers, said that India is one of the four global innovation hubs for Siemens Healthineers.

“We are committed to being catalysts in interdisciplinary research. Along with IISc, we aim to reshape the landscape of neuroscientific progress through the capabilities of artificial intelligence, translating laboratory insights into intelligent solutions,” he said.

He said that to empower the broader clinical research community and be change makers in the fight against world’s most life-threatening diseases.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science said that this lab marks a crucial step forward in unlocking the potential of AI for precision medicine.

“Together, we are accelerating the future of healthcare for everyone. This collaboration is a powerful example of how industry and academia can come together to tackle complex challenges,” he said.

The partnership between Siemens Healthineers and IISc is a milestone in artificial intelligence research in India, aiming to combat the world’s most threatening neurovascular diseases and pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare.