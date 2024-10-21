Senegal launches national livestock vaccination campaign

Dakar, Oct 21: Mabouba Diagne, Senegal's minister of agriculture, food sovereignty and livestock, officially launched the country's national livestock vaccination campaign for the 2024-2025 season. The announcement was made on Saturday during a ceremony in Dahra Djolof, a key livestock town in the north central part of Senegal, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Senegalese News Agency.

Livestock plays a key role in Senegal's economy, employing millions of families and contributing significantly to food security and poverty alleviation, Diagne said. He praised the progress made in the fight against animal diseases, citing the success of a government-funded animal health programme, and underlined the vital importance of vaccination to protect livestock against priority diseases.

"The vaccination campaign, once carried out exclusively by government officials, has been open to private veterinarians since 1997, allowing for wider coverage and protection of more animals," Diagne said. He called on all stakeholders, including local authorities and livestock farmers, to work together to ensure the success of the campaign.