Semaglutide at higher doses proves safe, boosts weight loss in obese adults: Study

New Delhi, Sep 15: A higher weekly dose of semaglutide (7.2 mg) is safe and can significantly improve weight loss in adults living with obesity, including those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to an international study, published on Monday.

The findings, based on results of two large-scale, international phase 3 clinical trials and published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal, suggest that a higher dose of semaglutide offers a promising new option for people who have not achieved sufficient weight loss with existing treatments.

“The currently approved dose of semaglutide is 2.4 mg, and the study showed 7.2 mg is safe and leads to additional weight reduction,” said the researchers, including those from Canada, the US, Denmark, Norway, and Portugal.

In adults without diabetes, a 7.2 mg dose of semaglutide led to an average weight loss of nearly 19 per cent, surpassing the 16 per cent loss seen with 2.4 mg and 4 per cent with placebo.

Nearly half of the participants on the higher dose lost 20 per cent or more of their body weight, with about one-third losing at least 25 per cent.

“Participants also experienced improvements in waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, all key factors in reducing obesity-related health risks,” the researchers said.

Similarly, in adults with obesity and T2D, the 7.2 mg dose resulted in an average 13 per cent weight loss compared to 10 per cent with 2.4 mg and 3.9 per cent with placebo, along with significant reductions in blood sugar levels and waist size.

Both trials reported that the higher dose of semaglutide was safe and generally well tolerated.

Gastrointestinal side effects like nausea and diarrhoea, and some sensory symptoms like tingling, were the most common. However, most side effects were manageable, resolved over time, and did not lead to participants dropping out of the trial. No increase in serious adverse events or severe hypoglycemia was observed with the higher dose.

“The higher dose could help more people reach their health goals and reduce the burden of obesity-related complications worldwide,” said the team, including those from the University of Porto, while also highlighting the need for further research to fully understand the long-term benefits and risks.

--IANS