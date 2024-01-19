Samsung to launch smart health device Galaxy Ring this year

San Jose, Jan 19: Samsung Electronics plans to launch a new digital health care device, the Galaxy Ring, this year, a senior company executive has said.

Details of the new smart ring are scant, but Samsung released a surprise teaser for the device during the Unpacked event for its latest Galaxy S series smartphones at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

After the event, Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile division at Samsung Electronics, shared the release plan of the company's ring-shaped health device with reporters, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The Galaxy Watch has its own benefits, but some consumers feel uncomfortable having to wear a watch all the time, and that is why the Galaxy Watch is not enough to send essential health information to Samsung Health and analyse it 24/7, all week and 365 days a year," Roh said. "This is why we need the form factor of a ring to complete the digital health system, or Samsung health."

The Galaxy Watch is Samsung's smartwatch, which features various health and fitness features, as well as serving as a remote control for the smartphone.

Roh said the Galaxy Ring is more suitable to be worn for long periods of time than the Galaxy Watch and has a better battery life since it only focuses on health features.