S. Korean health minister seeks to soothe concerns over hospital emergency rooms

Seoul, Sep 2: South Korean Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Monday tried to soothe concerns about hospital emergency rooms, as some doctors have warned of a potential disruption of emergency care due to a prolonged walkout by trainee doctors. "Although there are some difficulties, we believe that emergency rooms are capable of maintaining operations," Cho told an SBS radio, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The issues extend beyond emergency rooms to follow-up treatments, which were present even before the walkout by the medical community," Cho said. "This can be addressed through medical reform." The minister added that the government will ensure 4,000 hospitals and clinics remain open over the Chuseok holiday. With regard to a proposal by Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), to defer the medical school quota increase for 2026 to help break an impasse over the government's medical reform plan, Cho said the government cannot accept the proposal.

"If we defer the increase in the medical school quota for 2026, it will also delay achieving a balance between the supply and demand for doctors," Cho said. The government has already finalised a plan to increase the medical school quota by about 1,500 students next year to address the shortage of doctors in essential services. "Accepting (the proposal for delay) is not an option, as it could cause significant disruption to efforts aimed at bolstering essential medical services and improving regional health care," he added.

However, Cho reiterated that the government is open to negotiating with the medical community should they come up with a reasonable solution. The medical community has been reiterating that the government should fully reconsider the hike before engaging in any negotiations. Last month, hospitals processed the resignations of nearly 7,700 trainee doctors who have been protesting the medical school quota increase since February, allowing departing doctors to seek new jobs and enabling hospitals to recruit fresh trainees.

However, the government's efforts to normalise the medical system encountered obstacles, as the medical community largely resisted hospitals' attempts to recruit new trainees.