Researchers identify brain mechanism central to infant and parent bonding

New Delhi, Sep 18: Israeli researchers have discovered that the protein oxytocin plays a key role in how young brains respond to parental separation, helping shape emotional development from a very early age.

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science developed a noninvasive method to silence specific brain cells in mouse pups without disturbing their natural behaviour, Xinhua news agency reported.

Using this technology, the team uncovered how oxytocin activity in the brain influences the way pups cope with being separated from their mothers.

Oxytocin is often called the "love hormone" because it helps promote social bonding. While most studies have focused on adults, the new research shows that oxytocin also affects the emotional behaviour of young animals.

During temporary separation from their mothers, mouse pups with an active oxytocin system adapted more easily and cried less. Pups whose oxytocin system was turned off did not adapt. They continued emitting distress calls at the same rate until reunited with their mothers.

In the study, published in the journal Science, the researchers also found that oxytocin influences how pups behave after reunion. Those with active oxytocin systems called more frequently and showed a unique pattern of vocalisations that signaled a need for closeness, followed by calmness.

The team also discovered early differences between females and males.

Female pups were more affected by changes in oxytocin activity, suggesting that emotional development may begin to diverge between the sexes earlier than previously thought, the researchers said.

The researchers noted that the study provides a new understanding of how early life experiences and brain chemistry shape future emotional and social behaviour.

It may also offer clues for future research into conditions such as autism, where these developmental processes may go off track, according to the study.

--IANS