Rajasthan Health Minister smells scam worth crores in fake NoCs for organ transplant cases

Jaipur, May 10: Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that the fake NOCs issued in organ transplant cases seem like a scam worth crores, and those accused will not be spared.

Speaking to the media, he said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had given him seven days to probe the issue and that he submitted a thorough report to the Governor on Thursday.

Khimsar added that he has also raised a demand to the CM to order an SIT probe in the matter, close on the heels of the paper leak case so that those who indulged in the crime can be put behind bars.

The Minister further opined that the fake NoCs for organ transplants were being issued since 2020. "Surprisingly, there is no record with the state government for the NOCs issued from 2020 to 2022. The role of top officials working under the former government is also under question as the files moved from the bureaucrat to CM office. Health Commissioner Iqbal Khan is working on the final report which will clarify the picture further," he added.

Khimsar also indicated that there can be a probe into the working tenure of RUHS VC Sudhir Bhandari.

Bhandari, in fact, went to the Governor's office on Thursday and extended his resignation after he received clues that he will be removed from his position.

Governor Kalraj Mishra also accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

The Governor's office said: “Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted the resignation of Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, with immediate effect.”

It is noteworthy that Dr Bhandari reached Raj Bhavan on Thursday and met the Governor before submitting his resignation letter to him.

Further, Mishra, in consultation with the state government, issued orders to Dhananjay Aggarwal, Senior Professor, Department of Nephrology, Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Jaipur, to work as RUHC VC, as temporary arrangements till further orders or the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor are issued.