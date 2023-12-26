Raj CM Bhajan Lal makes surprise visit to SMS Hospital; reprimands officials

Jaipur, Dec 25: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday made a surprise visit to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here.

Due to the sudden arrival of the CM, the officials were left stunned. The CM expressed displeasure over the chaos in the hospital.

Bhajan Lal was on way to the BJP office when he suddenly decided to visit the hospital, and reached the campus to take stock of healthcare services there.

The Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Achal Sharma, was not present in the hospital at that time, and only Deputy Superintendents -- Dr. Anil Dubey and Dr. Jagdish Modi -- were there.

The CM visited several wards.

Even as the visit was on, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Achal Sharma rushed in and was scolded by the CM.

The CM was very angry after seeing the filth in the hospital. He told Dr. Achal Sharma that "work cannot be done while sitting in the office". "Have you ever gone out and seen the situation," he questioned.

The CM saw patients and their families sitting in the open outside the main building. Officials, however, said that there was a waiting room arrangement for them. Here the CM reprimanded the officials after seeing the filth around.

He said, "This is one of the best hospitals in the country. Such filth and misery is not appropriate here." He gave instructions to get the cleaning done immediately and to make arrangements for seating and accommodation for the family members of the patients.

After this, the CM went to the Neurology wing in the campus. Here he asked the patients about the arrangements and went to the ward and inquired about the well-being of some patients. During this time, when he reached the staff counter, he expressed his displeasure over the shortage of staff there. He asked, "Why is there no doctor here yet?" The nursing staff said that they were on leave.

The CM then asked the patients present on the spot, "You have come here, did you face any kind of problem? If you did then tell me."

When CM Bhajan Lal asked the reason for the staff not arriving on time in a ward, the staff present on the spot could not give any satisfactory answer.

The CM also took note of the cleanliness in the hospital and gave instructions to the staff to maintain cleanliness.