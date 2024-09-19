Punjab CM under observation at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, doing fine: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 19: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital is under observation and is doing well, according to hospital sources. The Hospital sources told that CM Mann came for a routine checkup and was doing fine. However, it is unclear when he will be discharged.

There has been no official statement either by the party or the government about CM Mann’s condition. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Chief Minister Mann had consumed liquor illegally during a chartered flight from Delhi to Chandigarh due to which he fell on the tarmac after alighting from the aircraft. He demanded an appropriate probe into the case.

Talking to the media in Patiala, Majithia claimed, “The Chief Minister partook liquor along with his OSD during the flight from Delhi to Chandigarh.” Stating that the Chief Minister was taken back to Delhi in a chartered plane which he described as a criminal waste of state resources, Majithia said, “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government must explain why he was not admitted in any hospital in Chandigarh or Punjab? The reason is simple. If the Chief Minister had been admitted to any state hospital, the truth would have come out that he had fallen under the influence of liquor.”

The SAD leader said in a statement that this was not the first time the Chief Minister had made a spectacle of himself under the influence of liquor. He said earlier CM Mann was de-boarded from a Lufthansa flight because he was inebriated. The Opposition also took a jibe over the tall claims of the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi for the best state run hospitals and clinics.

“Yet when it comes to their own health, CM Mann opts for a private hospital in Delhi! The hypocrisy is staggering. It’s clear now that these so-called ‘champions of the common man’ have been misleading the public with their tall claims,” Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X.



While Bajwa prayed for his swift recovery, he noted, “As he (Mann) grapples with recurring health issues, including those affecting vital organs like the liver, it’s a stark reminder that while his personal health is crucial, Punjab’s health has deteriorated beyond repair under his leadership. A sensitive border state like ours demands full strength physical, mental, and political,” the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly said.