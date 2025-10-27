President Murmu stresses robust healthcare for a healthy, progressive India

New Delhi, Oct 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated Yashoda Medicity at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, the President said that healthcare plays a vital role in nation-building and that protecting people’s health must remain a top priority for both the government and the private sector.

The President noted that India’s healthcare infrastructure, institutions, and services are being continuously strengthened across the country to ensure that every citizen has access to quality medical care.

President Murmu said such efforts are essential for building a healthy and developed India.

“Healthcare is an integral part of nation-building. Protecting people from disease and improving their health is a priority for the government,” the President said.

“For this purpose, health and medical infrastructure, institutions, and services are being continuously expanded across the country,” President Murmu added.

Emphasising the contribution of the private sector, President Murmu said that good private healthcare institutions can make an invaluable contribution to achieving national health goals.

The President expressed confidence that Yashoda Medicity would bring transformative changes to the healthcare sector and serve as a model of quality and affordable medical care.

Recalling the role of Yashoda Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, the President appreciated its efforts in treating a large number of patients and supporting government health initiatives like the National TB Elimination Programme.

President Murmu urged the hospital to extend its participation to national campaigns for the eradication of sickle cell anaemia and to promote medical research, especially in the treatment of cancer, through collaborations with other institutions.

President Murmu also stressed that healthcare institutions should see social responsibility as equally important as medical responsibility.

The President said Yashoda Medicity’s mission of providing “affordable world-class healthcare services to all” reflects this spirit.

Concluding her address, the President expressed confidence that with strong cooperation between the private and public sectors, India would continue to enhance its reputation as a global destination for quality healthcare.

