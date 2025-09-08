Physiotherapy promoted as key part of healthy ageing efforts: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 8: While physiotherapy ensures better quality of life for individuals of all ages, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday urged the need to promote the physical therapy regimen as an integral part of healthy ageing initiatives.

World Physiotherapy Day is observed every year on September 8 to recognise the significant and vital role physiotherapists play in healthcare.

Nadda emphasised the importance of physiotherapy in strengthening movement after falls, stroke, and other conditions.

"On the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, let us acknowledge the crucial role physiotherapy plays in improving mobility, enhancing independence, and ensuring better quality of life for individuals of all ages," the Health Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

Notably, the theme this year is: “Healthy Ageing – Role of Physiotherapy in Falls and Frailty".

It "highlights its importance in preventing falls and managing frailty among the elderly, supporting their journey towards active and dignified ageing," Nadda said.

"Let us continue to promote physiotherapy as an integral part of healthy aging initiatives across the nation," he added.

Known mainly for the treatment of back pain, physiotherapy also plays a crucial role in the recovery of patients with stroke, sports injuries, post-surgical surgeries, chronic pain management, and the elderly with falls.

Meanwhile, the Minister also mentioned the initiatives launched by the government to enhance the health of elderly people in India.

"Government under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji has many schemes for the benefit of the elderly and ageing population available at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and government hospitals," said Nadda, while urging senior citizens to avail the healthcare services.

More than 1.6 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are providing primary healthcare to people across the nation.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides senior citizens aged 70 and above with free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, on a family basis.

The government has also launched programmes focused on the health and welfare of the elderly -- the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE). It provides dedicated healthcare services at primary and tertiary levels, and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY), which offers physical and assisted living devices.

