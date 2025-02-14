Pariksha Pe Charcha: Home-cooked food, less sugary drinks key stress-busters, say experts

New Delhi, Feb 14: Eating home-cooked food, and reducing intake of sugary items and drinks can help boost energy and cut down stress during exams, said experts during the fourth episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 on Friday. In the episode, experts “share nutrition tips to boost memory, stay energised and improve concentration during exams,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on social media platform X. The experts explained the need to cut down the intake of sugar which can increase stress levels.

Gut expert Shonali Sabherwal stressed the need to eat home-cooked foods and to include millet in meals, especially breakfast. “Millets can support you for eight hours and also control sugar cravings,” she said. Rujuta Diwekar, author, nutrition and wellness expert said that eating peanuts can be a good stress buster while energy drinks can increase stress. "Children often face digestive issues due to stress, leading to problems like loose motions or constipation. One fruit that works wonders in both cases is a banana, which is available everywhere." Diwekar said.

She also stressed the need to avoid packaged food that contributes to obesity and other related diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Health and nutrition influencer FoodFarmer aka Revant Himatsingka also stressed the need to be aware of what one is eating and how it can affect the health. Sabherwal called for eating high-fibre food, which can boost good microbiota, and to also include nuts. Water intake and proper sleep also was mentioned as an essential stress buster.

Diwekar suggested the need for physical activity even during exams, which can not only cut down stress, but will also improve posture. Earlier, Sabharwal told that “children are nowadays eating food more from outside than from home. Their foods which majorly include pizza, burgers, and chocolates significantly increase the sugar levels in the body”. “High intake of these foods can be detrimental not only for physical health but also for mental health. Increased sugar levels can negatively affect your mood and cause brain imbalances,” she said. The health expert suggested eating foods with natural sugars, such as sweet potatoes, beetroot, and carrots. These foods with natural sugars can “keep your mental state in a good condition”.