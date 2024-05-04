Palestinian president undergoes routine medical examinations in West Bank

Ramallah, May 4: The Palestinian Presidency has said that President Mahmoud Abbas had undergone routine medical examinations in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

A statement issued by the Presidency said that Abbas took routine medical examinations at the Arab Consultative Hospital on Friday, and the results were reassuring, after which he left the hospital.

The statement did not provide further details on the matter, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abbas, born in 1935, had previously received medical examinations at the same hospital last February and July 2022.

In April 2021, he travelled to Germany for medical examinations.

In May 2018, Abbas stayed at a hospital in Ramallah for eight days to receive treatment for pneumonia.

Abbas was elected President of the Palestinian Authority in January 2005 following the death of his predecessor Yasser Arafat.

Before that, he served as the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.