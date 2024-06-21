Over 3.3 cr people screened for Sickle Cell since inception of NSCAEM last year

New Delhi, June 20: A total of 3,39,77,877 individuals were screened for Sickle Cell Anaemia and 1,12,01,612 Sickle Cell Status ID cards distributed since the inception of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM) last year, the government said on Thursday.



On the occasion of World Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Awareness Day on June 19, multiple events were organised across the country to create awareness regarding the disease and halt transmission of the disease. SCD is a genetic blood disorder characterised by abnormal red blood cells that take on a crescent or sickle shape. These irregularly shaped cells can cause blockages in blood vessels, leading to various health complications.

Affecting millions of people in the world, the disease disproportionately affects the tribal populations in India. On Sickle Cell Day, 44,751 events were organised across the country in 17 states and 343 districts under the NSCAEM. As a part of the activities undertaken during these events, 6,15,806 individuals were screened for sickle cell disease and 2,59,193 Sickle Cell ID cards were distributed to the screened beneficiaries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



Awareness activities which started on Wednesday will continue for the next 15 days (June 19 to July 3) at all facilities in 343 districts in 17 identified SCD states. The target for the next 15 days is to screen 10,00,000 individuals and distribute 3,00,000 Sickle Cell Status ID cards to screened individuals, the ministry said.