Over 1.68 crore citizens screened in Gujarat for non-communicable diseases

Ahmedabad, Nov 13: The Gujarat government has screened nearly 1.68 crore citizens aged above 30 for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension and diabetes, a move hailed as a milestone in preventive healthcare.

According to data from the National NCD Portal (as of November 7), over 1.70 crore citizens have been enrolled under the state's Community-Based Assessment Checklist program, implemented through ASHA workers across Gujarat.

Out of these, 39.47 lakh individuals were diagnosed with hypertension and 29.77 lakh with diabetes, all of whom received free medical consultations and treatment at government health centres and hospitals.

In the 2024–25 financial year, more than 1.05 crore people aged 30 and above underwent free diabetes screening as part of the statewide NCD Screening Drive Campaign.

The campaign has been pivotal in identifying early-stage cases and providing timely intervention under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.

As part of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) initiative, over 15.74 lakh women were screened for diabetes.

To combat the growing risk of NCDs among younger populations, the state has also launched a dedicated Prevention and Control Program for Non-Communicable Diseases, offering free screening and treatment for diabetes and hypertension.

Under this initiative, survey-based online registrations are linked with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, enabling eligible patients to access free consultations and medicines at Health and Wellness Centres. Every Tuesday and Friday have been designated as NCD Days across all state health facilities for regular check-ups and counselling.

Marking World Diabetes Day on November 14, awareness campaigns are being held in all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Gujarat. These events focus on prevention, early diagnosis, and lifestyle management through health talks, screening camps, and counselling sessions.

Additionally, the Health Department is promoting healthy lifestyle practices through exhibitions, social media outreach, and local media engagement.

Citizens are being encouraged to take advantage of the free screening, medicines, and diagnostic services offered under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

