On this Children's Day, know how to deal with their mental health

Guwahati, Nov 14: Mental health in the initial years impact children's psychosocial development, with effects on their activities, academics, relationships, self-esteem and lifestyle, and the difficulties may often permeate into adulthood as well. There are lot of things that needs to be considered and parents, teachers and society as a whole plays an important role in moulding the children.

Dr Sangeeta Datta, Consultant Neuropsychiatrist from Aditya Medicity, Guwahati decodes some of the mental health issues amongst children that need to be discussed:

Major concerns regarding the mental health of children:

Both physical and mental health is interrelated. If a child is not feeling well physically then he/she will definitely not feel happy and active and they are at high risk of being depressed which ultimately results in underdevelopment of the child.

Raise awareness of mental health amongst children. While some section of the society are aware of the importance of the mental health issue, a lot feel that children can't feel the way adult feel, they can't have depression or anxiety disorder at all, which is not true.

All mental health issues are not diagnosable, sometimes the poor scholastic performance is because of a condition called attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (or ADHD), intellectual disability, specific learning disability, atypical autism, handwriting disability, arithmetic disability etc are some concerns which are prevalent in children but the public is not aware of it.

Causes of mental health

Common disorders like childhood disorder, childhood depression, childhood anxiety is on the rise because of the change in lifestyle, the situation and environment at home, unavailability of parents, children coping on their own mostly in a wrong way. They are not being guided properly, and television, smart phones, and OTTs are guiding them wrongly.

Also, unhealthy academic expectations and comparison with others impact the mental health of the children. Many parents try to live their dreams through their children which is wrong because every child is an individual unless he/she is doing something which is detrimental to his health or the health of his family members or the society.

Children imitate, they develop behaviours from someone else, abusive environment at home or school could prove to be detrimental for children. The environment in home and school should be child friendly.

Internet addiction was prevalent even before the pandemic hit the world, however, children started using mobile phones excessively like a toy. Children between 1-2 years of age are even demanding to watch online videos when they are being fed. Moreover, they are also facing addiction because parents remain occupied and they need a convenient way to keep their child busy.

Too much of gaming, online shopping, pornography proves to be detrimental, as children want to experience what they have seen. Value system is also degrading as many children nowadays have become smart liars due to wrong influence from the family and society.

Factors parents should be aware of:

While on one hand there is a rising concern on mental well-being of the children, on the other hand we lack an increased accessibility to mental health services to all sections of the society. The awareness is high on higher middle-class or high class people. For the lower section the mental health is still a distant dream, the stigma is one part of it, but gradually the rising awareness is removing the stigma part. Lack of awareness is all leading people to go to faith healers.

Government hospitals are coming up, but not functioning properly, practically making the services available is necessary.

Monitoring the use internet is must. Limited usage must be encouraged.

Children are storehouse of energy, channelising their energy through acceptable ways including sports, artistic pursues, music is essential. Only school education or scholastic study may not be very interesting so it is necessary to give something interesting to every child. So that they don't have to turn to the smartphone to find something entertaining. Healthy habits which are also entertaining for the children needs to be developed.

Democratic discipline: When children are demanding, do not give into their demands. Tell them what is expected from them, set realistic goals, and once they fulfil it, reward them for their good deeds. If they are showing wrong behaviours then withdraw those rewards. But if they show good behaviours everyday, give them rights and responsibilities.

Become a role model for your children: What you do, the child is imitating, if you want a patient child you have to learn to be patient. If you want the child not to use social media you have to learn not to remain glued to your phone.

Quality time is more important than quantity: Parents should spend time with their children and it has to be 'quality time' and not 'quantity time'. Maintain eye contact with them. Talk to the child and also listen to them, understand their likes and dislikes, area of interest, who they are mixing up with, etc.

Avoid authoritarian discipline or permissive discipline. Do not become too strict or too punitive, because that will take away the child from you.

Allow your child to be an individual, guide him/her, but do make him/her live your life, they have their own goals, dreams and journey.