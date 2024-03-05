Odisha govt announces funds for research in the medical field

Bhubaneswar, March 4: The Odisha government on Monday announced to provide ‘Research Fund’ of Rs 1 crore per annum to each government medical college in the state to facilitate research work in the medical sector.

The funds under the scheme will be utilised to meet the expenditures towards various research-related activities undertaken by the medical colleges in the state.

“A total research fund amounting to Rs 1 crore each per annum will be provided to SCBMCH, Cuttack, MKCG MCH, Berhampur, and VIMSAR, Burla; a total research fund amounting to Rs 50 lakh each per annum will be provided to the new government medical colleges and the SCB Dental College, Cuttack.

"The PG institutes will be provided with a total research fund amounting to Rs 25 lakh each per annum. Accordingly, a total annual provision of Rs 9 crore has been made for this purpose,” said official sources.

The research funds will be placed with the respective dean and principals/directors of all the government medical/dental colleges and hospitals and post-graduate institutes in the state. The financial assistance can only be availed for intramural projects.

The funds will be released only after the proposal gets the nod from a selection-cum-monitoring committee to be constituted at each of the medical/dental college and hospital/PG institutes in the state.

The financial assistance will cover expenditures incurred on attending conferences, digitisation of data for research, publication of research papers etc.