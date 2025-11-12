Nurses, midwives are pillars of India’s healthcare infrastructure: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 12: Nurses and midwives form the backbone and one of the most important pillars of India’s healthcare system, senior government officials and experts said on Wednesday.

According to Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, along with Ayushman Aarogya Mandir and ASHA workers, they are instrumental in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

She further underscored that the best practices emerging from each state during this workshop should serve as guiding inputs for national policy formulation, and other states should take note of these models for wider replication and improvement of the nursing sector across the country.

Srivastava was speaking at a three-day National Consultation and Experience Sharing Workshop on Nursing Policy Priorities and Best Practices in India to strengthen policy dialogue and advance reforms in the nursing and midwifery sector.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders including policymakers, senior government officials, regulators, nursing educators, professional associations, and development partners from across the country.

The consultation aimed to review ongoing initiatives, identify emerging challenges, and share innovative models to strengthen nursing governance, education, and workforce management in alignment with India’s health sector priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Srivastava also noted that India’s recent reforms, including the establishment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC), adoption of competency-based curricula, and initiatives to modernize regulatory frameworks, are major milestones in strengthening the nursing ecosystem.

Professor V.K. Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog, commended the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and WHO for convening this important consultation.

“India’s health system is globally recognised for providing quality healthcare, owing significantly to the strength and dedication of its nursing workforce,” he said, adding that nursing is the backbone of India’s comprehensive healthcare system.

Expressing concern over the quality of training of nurses, Dr Paul noted that this remains a critical area of focus. He stressed the need for reforms in nursing education and called for greater emphasis on in-service training and skill enhancement to ensure high standards of care and professional excellence.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Payden, WHO Representative to India, lauded the country’s significant progress in advancing the nursing and midwifery sector.

She highlighted that India has emerged as one of the world’s largest contributors to the global nursing workforce.

