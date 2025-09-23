No solid scientific proof connecting paracetamol to autism, say experts

New Delhi, Sep 23: There is no strong scientific evidence to prove that paracetamol is linked to autism, said health experts on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump linked the painkiller to the neurodevelopmental condition.

Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder, is a condition characterised by differences or difficulties in social communication and interaction.

Speaking at a White House event on Monday, Trump called on mothers-to-be to “tough it out” rather than take acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) -- the main ingredient in Tylenol.

“President Trump’s suggestion that acetaminophen (Tylenol) use during pregnancy may cause autism is not supported by strong scientific evidence,” Dr Manish Narang, Director-Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

“Existing studies are limited and inconsistent and do not establish a causal link; major medical and research organisations warn that such claims can unnecessarily alarm parents while clinical guidance continues to recommend discussing pain-management choices with a clinician,” he added.

Acetaminophen is the most commonly used over-the-counter medication taken during pregnancy, with more than 50 per cent of pregnant women using the medicine worldwide. It is widely used for headaches, pain, or fever by pregnant women.

It has been recommended by regulatory and clinical agencies as safe to use in pregnancy.

But Trump noted that “taking Tylenol is not good”, while also urging pregnant women to “fight like hell not to take it.” He added that only an “extremely high fever” could justify its use.

Even as Trump’s statement raised health concerns among pregnant women, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a paediatrician and former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist, said paracetamol is a proven safe drug, and there is no need to panic about its use.

Speaking to the media, she also cited the lack of “proven scientific evidence” on paracetamol’s association with autism.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has long cited acetaminophen as one of the safest painkillers during pregnancy.

Dr Steven Fleischman also shared with the media that, more often than not, treating fever during pregnancy may cause “more adverse effects”.

Dr. Abha Majumdar, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, at a city-based hospital, stated that people must not stop using treatment out of fear, “but we also need to be mindful about limiting potential harm and risk”.

“Very frequent and prolonged use of crocin during pregnancy could raise a potential risk, but untreated maternal fever or pain can also pose a risk to the pregnancy and child development. So, it is important to treat fevers or conditions that are leading to pain because they could also cause risk to the baby,” Majumdar said.

“If pain relief is necessary, one must think of using the lowest effective dose and duration for crocin to alleviate these conditions,” the expert said.

