Nitin Gadkari undergoes tests in Mumbai hospital, gets clean bill of health

Mumbai, May 17: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the prestigious Asian Heart Institute (AHI) here for a cardiac and full medical checkup and was declared hale and hearty, official sources said here on Friday.

Gadkari, 66, underwent a battery of cardiac, stress and other medical tests under the supervision of top medicos for several hours.

After all the tests, the doctors examined the reports and gave an all-clear to Gadkari’s heart and overall health condition. An official told that Gadkari was suffering from the extreme summer heat and dehydration, as he was engaged in a gruelling campaign schedule for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In fact, on the blistering hot afternoon of April 24, Gadkari fainted during his speech at an election rally in Pusad town of Yavatmal and had to be carried off the stage by his aides. After he was given some medication, he recovered and resumed his speech, though his health sparked concerns in state political circles.

Gadkari is also the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Nagpur LS constituency where he’s aiming for a hat trick victory. Polling for the seat was held in the first phase on April 19.