NIMHANS, Armed Forces Medical Services tie up to boost well-being of defense personnel

New Delhi, March 20: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Armed Forces Medical Services, to improve the mental well-being of the defense personnel, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday. The MoU will foster collaborative research and training that will enhance mental health support and care for the armed forces. The collaboration between AFMS and NIMHANS will focus on strengthening mental health services, and conducting specialised training for medical personnel. It will also develop innovative programmes to address the mental health issues faced by soldiers, sailors, airmen, their families, and dependents, the Ministry said.

The key objectives of the MoU include collaborative research, faculty exchange, and academic activities. NIMHANS, with its expertise in neuropsychiatry, will provide help in research on advanced psychiatric care and support to military personnel, addressing common issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. “The mental health of our soldiers is as important as their physical health. This partnership with NIMHANS will ensure that our personnel receive the best possible support to cope with the challenges they face while serving our country,” said Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, in a statement.

“It is an honor to collaborate with the Armed Forces Medical Services to bring the Institute’s expertise in mental health care to the defence sector. The aim will be to provide world-class support to those who serve our nation, ensuring they receive the mental health care they deserve,” added Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS. This collaborative venture is a critical step in recognising the importance of mental health for armed forces personnel and is expected to set a benchmark for similar initiatives across the country. Both organisations are committed to providing comprehensive mental health services that contribute to the overall welfare of the armed forces.