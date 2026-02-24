New Zealand logs two travel-linked measles cases

Wellington, Feb 24: Two new measles cases linked to overseas travel and from the same household have been detected in Auckland, three weeks after New Zealand declared an earlier outbreak over.

Locations of interest include Singapore Airlines flight SQ281, which arrived in Auckland on February 17, Auckland International Airport, and the Waitakere Hospital's emergency department waiting room, Health New Zealand said in a statement on Tuesday.

Public health officials are tracing contacts, particularly passengers seated near the cases on the flight, and urge anyone with measles-like symptoms to call healthcare providers before visiting in person.

New Zealand's previous measles outbreak, which began in September 2025, was declared over earlier this month, but health officials caution that the country remains at risk due to low immunisation rates and international travel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious diseases, spread by contact with infected nasal or throat secretions (coughing or sneezing) or breathing the air that was breathed by someone with measles. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours. For this reason, it is very infectious. One person infected by measles can generate up to 18 secondary infections.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

