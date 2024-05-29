New WHO report calls for increasing investments in adolescent well being

Geneva, May 28: In a rapidly evolving world, adolescents are facing significant challenges like high mortality rates, mental health, pregnancy, education and employment, and climate and environmental hazards, according to a new WHO report on Tuesday calling for greater investments in adolescent well being.



The report released at the 77th World Health Assembly was commissioned by PMNCH (The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health), and other global agencies like WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA.



Failure to substantially increase investment aimed at improving adolescent well being would result in a staggering economic cost, with potential global losses amounting to an estimated $110 trillion (benefits foregone) from 2024 to 2050, which equates to $4.1 trillion per year, the report said.



On the other hand, a broad package of health services for adolescents is likely to give an estimated return of $9.6 for every dollar invested. Investing in education and training for adolescents is also likely to give a return of $28.6 for every dollar invested.

With just about five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, progress lagging, and the adolescent population increasing, the urgency of investing in adolescents' well being cannot be overstated, said Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and PMNCH Board Chair.



The experts called for increasing investment programmes to improve adolescent well being on three key platforms or systems universal health coverage, including primary care enhanced schools that focus on learning, health, nutrition, and student well being and support systems, strengthening local community initiatives for adolescent health and well being.



The five domains crucial for adolescent well being include health and nutrition connectedness, positive values and contribution to society, safety and a supportive environment, learning competence, education, skills, and employability; and agency and resilience.