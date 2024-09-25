New annual HIV infections decreased by 44pc since 2010 in India: MoS health

New Delhi, Sep 25: India has made significant efforts in combating HIV/AIDS and the country’s annual HIV infections have decreased by 44 per cent since 2010, said Anupriya Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Addressing a high-level side event at the UN, Patel said India has outperformed at the global reduction rate of 39 per cent.

In her intervention, the Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Patel also outlined India’s progress and key strategies in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, including the 5th phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), fully funded by the government.

Data from the recent India HIV Estimations 2023 report show that more than 2.5 million people are living with HIV in India. But with concerted efforts, the adult HIV prevalence is at 0.2 per cent and estimated annual new HIV infections are at around 66,400. “India has made great strides in combating HIV/AIDS through innovative programmes and robust partnerships,” the Minister said.

This includes youth awareness campaigns like Red Ribbon Clubs in educational institutions and mass awareness activities such as the annual RED RUN Marathon. “India offers comprehensive HIV and Syphilis testing to all pregnant women with more than 30 million free HIV tests being conducted annually”, Patel said.

Further, public healthcare systems in India are providing free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) to “more than 1.7 million people”. The MoS also highlighted India’s role as the world’s largest supplier of antiretroviral drugs over 70 per cent to ensure affordable access for nations in need. "We are proud to contribute to the global fight against HIV/AIDS by making quality treatment accessible worldwide," said the Minister.

Importantly, the country has made efforts to address stigma around HIV with HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017. It “ensures that all Indian states appoint ombudsmen to handle grievances and promote HIV prevention policies”, Patel said. In addition, “India’s approach to integrating national health programmes, including efforts to tackle tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, and non-communicable diseases, is helping address comorbidities faced by people living with HIV,” she added.

The Minister urged for continued global cooperation, to “strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS and build a healthier world for all.”