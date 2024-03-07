Nearly 50pc Indian women prioritising own health, breaking norms: Report

New Delhi, March 7: Nearly 50 per cent Indian women are giving importance to their own preventive and diagnostic healthcare, which is a transformative shift in women's health-seeking behaviour, said a new report on Thursday.

The report from Redcliffe Labs, a pan-India omnichannel diagnostics provider, ahead of International Women's Day, reveals a significant increase in women proactively undergoing preventive health checkups and diagnostic tests in the last three years.

From 40 per cent in 2021, the percentage of women prioritising their own health first steadily increased to 45 per cent in 2022 and an impressive 48 per cent in 2023.

The findings are based on a study conducted under the company's ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign with a sample size of one million.

The results showed that women across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad exhibit heightened health awareness and actively seek preventive care through timely health checkups.

The women primarily focussed on preventive health checkup packages, and the HbA1C test for diabetes monitoring, haemogram tests, rheumatoid factor (RA) quantitative test, and thyroid profile tests emerged as popular choices.

"We aim to support women throughout their health journey. Our ‘Let Her Decide’ campaign is a step towards encouraging women to trust themselves, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being. We are thrilled to see women taking charge of their well-being through early detection and prevention,” said Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director, Redcliffe Labs, in a statement.