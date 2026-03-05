NCW asks Maha DGP to probe illegal egg extraction racket

New Delhi, March 5: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which highlighted an alleged illegal racket involving the extraction and sale of eggs from financially vulnerable women in Maharashtra’s Badlapur area.

Describing the report as "disturbing", the Commission said the revelations point to an organised network that exploited women through repeated commercial egg donations, in clear violation of the provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

According to the report cited by the Commission, the racket allegedly targeted economically vulnerable women and persuaded or coerced them into undergoing multiple egg extraction procedures for monetary gain.

Under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, egg donation is permitted only once in a lifetime, and any form of financial incentive or commercialisation is strictly prohibited.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that at least 40 women may have been affected by the racket. In one particularly case, a victim was reportedly subjected to egg extraction procedures as many as 33 times, raising serious concerns about health risks and medical malpractice.

The NCW strongly condemned it called it an "organised exploitation". It said it not only endangers women’s health but also violates their dignity, bodily autonomy and legal protections.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, directing that a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation be conducted into the matter.

The Commission has asked the state police to identify the entire network involved in the alleged racket, including any clinics, medical practitioners, agents or intermediaries who may have facilitated or benefited from the illegal procedures.

It has also directed authorities to ensure that affected women receive necessary medical assistance, counselling and protection.

The Maharashtra DGP has been asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Commission within five days.

