MP: Jabalpur sets up green corridor for kidney transplantation

Jabalpur, March 8: Two kidneys harvested from a brain-dead man at a government-run hospital, were transported through a green corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday. One kidney was transported to Bombay Hospital in Indore, around 500 km away from Jabalpur, while another one at Baderiya Metro hospital within the city to give a new lease of life to the persons who were in need. A man identified as Puran Choudhary was met with a road accident and received grievous head injuries.

He was admitted at Jabalpur Medical College and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A team of neurosurgeons of Jabalpur district hospital, during operation have found that Choudhary's brain was dead due to heavy stroke. "A team of doctors from Jabalpur Medical College met the family members of the deceased person and encouraged them for organ donation to give a new lease of life to the persons in need. His Family members agreed," said Jabalpur district administration.

"Upon receiving information, Jabalpur District Collector Deepak Saxena order to setup a green corridor to ensure safe transportation of kidneys. The last rites of the deceased person, was performed with state honour in his village," it added. Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla appreciated Jabalpur district administration, police and doctors for collective efforts for setting an example of service to the people.

"Puran Choudhary's family have given new lease of life for persons by donating kidneys. Their step will encourage more people for organ donation. The Madhya Pradesh government appreciates district administration and doctors for exemplary service to the people," Shukla, who also holds the portfolio of State Health Minister, said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on January 26 had said the state government would give state of honour to those who would donate organs. He had also said that a provision would be made to facilitate them (organ donators) with a posthumous award on national festivals.