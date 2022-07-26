84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Health & Fitness

Monkeypox may not be limited to gay, bisexual men, can spread to others: WHO

By IANS
Monkeypox may not be limited to gay, bisexual men, can spread to others: WHO
X

Photo: IANS

Washington, July 26: Monkeypox infections may not be limited among men who have sex with men, as seen currently, but may spread beyond the community, a World Health Organization (WHO) official has warned.

Men who have sex with men are currently deemed at highest risk of infection. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine last week, which looked at infections across 16 countries between April and June, found that 98 per cent of cases were in gay or bisexual men.

According to Dr. Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the WHO, there is little evidence to suggest that the disease will remain confined to gay and bisexual communities, NBC reported.

More severe cases could become apparent if the virus spreads to more immunologically vulnerable groups like young children, pregnant women and the immunocompromised, Smallwood was quoted as saying.

She cautioned against complacency in the rapidly escalating monkeypox outbreak, which has so far caused more than 16,000 cases in about 75 countries and five deaths in Africa.

"At the moment, cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men for the most part, but we should not expect that to remain as such," Smallwood said.

"If it does spread to other groups, particularly to people who are vulnerable to severe monkeypox disease, which we know there are certain groups that are more prone to severe illness, then we might see increased public health impact," she added.

It is not uncommon for a virus outbreak to start in one particular group or setting before spreading more widely in the general population, Smallwood said, noting that health authorities could take cues from the early findings.

"This really might be the canary in the mine that's alerting us to a new disease threat that could spread to other groups," she continued.

While several countries have already stepped up vaccination programmes for people most at risk, the vaccines are designed primarily for treating smallpox, said Smallwood adding more information is needed to determine their efficacy as the monkeypox virus continues to spread.

"We don't have full information on how effective and how efficacious these vaccines are against monkeypox," she said.

The WHO has activated its highest alert level for the escalating outbreak, declaring the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

This would now draw more attention to the outbreak and, as a consequence, research on vaccines and other modes of treatment, Smallwood said.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Pathsala

Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Pathsala

Dhubri Police attaches property worth over Rs 1 crore of man accused of cattle smuggling

Dhubri Police attaches property worth over Rs 1 crore of man accused...

Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

Next Story
Similar Posts
Strengthen surveillance, public health measures for monkeypox: WHO
24 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Regional Director of WHO's South-East Asia Region on Sunday called on member...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19: Study
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New York, July 10: People who regularly fast are less likely to experience severe complications from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Excessive painkillers post surgery driving opioid crisis: Lancet
2022-07-05T19:30:24+05:30

Toronto, July 5: Painkillers are not always beneficial as patients recover from minor surgery, and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 17,092 new Covid cases, 29 deaths
2 July 2022 5:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 2: India logged 17,092 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,34,86,326,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases rise to 1,07,189 in country
2022-07-01T10:36:41+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 1: India added 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country cross one-lakh mark
30 Jun 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jun 30: Daily coronavirus cases in India were recorded over 18,000 after a gap of 130...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 14,506 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
2022-06-29T11:21:22+05:30

New Delhi, June 29: With 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox may not be limited to gay, bisexual men, can spread to others: WHO

Washington, July 26: Monkeypox infections may not be limited among men who have sex with men, as seen currently, but may spread beyond the community, a World Health Organization (WHO) official has warned.

Men who have sex with men are currently deemed at highest risk of infection. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine last week, which looked at infections across 16 countries between April and June, found that 98 per cent of cases were in gay or bisexual men.

According to Dr. Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the WHO, there is little evidence to suggest that the disease will remain confined to gay and bisexual communities, NBC reported.

More severe cases could become apparent if the virus spreads to more immunologically vulnerable groups like young children, pregnant women and the immunocompromised, Smallwood was quoted as saying.

She cautioned against complacency in the rapidly escalating monkeypox outbreak, which has so far caused more than 16,000 cases in about 75 countries and five deaths in Africa.

"At the moment, cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men for the most part, but we should not expect that to remain as such," Smallwood said.

"If it does spread to other groups, particularly to people who are vulnerable to severe monkeypox disease, which we know there are certain groups that are more prone to severe illness, then we might see increased public health impact," she added.

It is not uncommon for a virus outbreak to start in one particular group or setting before spreading more widely in the general population, Smallwood said, noting that health authorities could take cues from the early findings.

"This really might be the canary in the mine that's alerting us to a new disease threat that could spread to other groups," she continued.

While several countries have already stepped up vaccination programmes for people most at risk, the vaccines are designed primarily for treating smallpox, said Smallwood adding more information is needed to determine their efficacy as the monkeypox virus continues to spread.

"We don't have full information on how effective and how efficacious these vaccines are against monkeypox," she said.

The WHO has activated its highest alert level for the escalating outbreak, declaring the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

This would now draw more attention to the outbreak and, as a consequence, research on vaccines and other modes of treatment, Smallwood said.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Pathsala

Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Pathsala

Dhubri Police attaches property worth over Rs 1 crore of man accused of cattle smuggling

Dhubri Police attaches property worth over Rs 1 crore of man accused...

Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

Similar Posts
Strengthen surveillance, public health measures for monkeypox: WHO
24 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Regional Director of WHO's South-East Asia Region on Sunday called on member...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19: Study
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New York, July 10: People who regularly fast are less likely to experience severe complications from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Excessive painkillers post surgery driving opioid crisis: Lancet
2022-07-05T19:30:24+05:30

Toronto, July 5: Painkillers are not always beneficial as patients recover from minor surgery, and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 17,092 new Covid cases, 29 deaths
2 July 2022 5:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 2: India logged 17,092 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,34,86,326,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases rise to 1,07,189 in country
2022-07-01T10:36:41+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 1: India added 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country cross one-lakh mark
30 Jun 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jun 30: Daily coronavirus cases in India were recorded over 18,000 after a gap of 130...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 14,506 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
2022-06-29T11:21:22+05:30

New Delhi, June 29: With 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X