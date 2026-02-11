Medicinal plants key to Viksit Bharat vision: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, Feb 11: Medicinal plants are not merely the foundation of India’s traditional knowledge systems but also a vital component of its biological and economic heritage, said Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday, adding that the growing global recognition of Ayurveda and other Ayush systems highlights India’s potential to become a global supplier of quality medicinal plants and plant-based wellness products.

Inaugurating a Chintan Shivir on Medicinal Plants here, the minister observed that the theme perfectly aligns with the government’s focus on Viksit Bharat at 2047 and the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by empowering rural communities through sustainable livelihoods.

He emphasised that the medicinal plants sector provides unique opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to collaborate for a healthy, self-reliant India.

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush, organised a one-day Chintan Shivir here.

The minister appreciated the dedicated efforts of NMPB in strengthening backward and forward linkages, expanding market access, and ensuring quality and authenticity in the supply chain.

The minister urged all stakeholders to continue their collective work toward developing a globally competitive, environmentally sustainable, and economically vibrant medicinal plants sector that serves both the nation’s farmers and the health needs of society.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, underlined that NMPB’s silver jubilee is not just a milestone of achievement but also an opportunity for introspection and innovation.

He said that the next phase of the journey must focus on scientific validation, traceability, and climate resilience to ensure that India’s diverse medicinal flora is conserved and optimally utilised in alignment with international standards.

The Ministry is working toward strengthening regional facilitation centres, research partnerships, and digital linkages for better coordination among stakeholders.

Emphasising collaboration between academia, industry, and farmers, Kotecha added that outcomes of this Chintan Shivir will guide a five-year roadmap to make the sector more productive, inclusive, and globally competitive.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO, NMPB, stated that the Board remains committed to strengthening the entire value chain — from cultivation to market — through innovation, stakeholder participation, and sustainable practices.

--IANS