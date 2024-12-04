Medicinal plant Subabul may aid in diabetes control: IASST study

New Delhi, Dec 4: The traditional medicinal plant Subabul may help manage insulin resistance related to type 2 diabetes, according to research from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology. Subabul or Leucaena leucocephala (Lam.) de Wit is a fast growing leguminous tree commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions.

The plant's leaves and immature seeds are eaten in the form of soups or salads, both raw and cooked. It is a rich source of protein and fibre. It has been traditionally used in human and animal food by different ethnic communities. The team examined the therapeutic potential of the seedpods from Subabul in managing insulin resistance, which occurs when cells in the body don't respond properly to insulin, ultimately leading to diabetes.

They then developed a bio-activity guided fraction and four active compounds by selecting the most active fraction after screening all the fractions for their bioactivity. The bioactive fraction showed enhanced insulin sensitisation in free fatty acid-induced skeletal muscle cells (C2C12).

Further, "isolated active compound quercetin-3-glucoside from the plant showed upregulation of mitochondrial deacetylase enzyme Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), which regulates insulin sensitivity along with the upregulated translocation of GLUT2,” the team said. GLUT2 is a protein that helps move glucose and fructose across cell membranes.

The study also showed stable interactions of quercetin 3 glucoside with the SIRTI residue via the formation of hydrogen bonds The findings, published in the journal ACS Omega, "demonstrated the therapeutic potential of this plant in enhancing glucose uptake, following the ethnobotanical claim of the plant being used for diabetes and related diseases", the researchers said.