Medicinal plant farming can empower farmers, improve drug quality: Jadhav

New Delhi, Dec 16: Cultivation of medicinal plants can not only empower farmers but also strengthen the production of quality medicines, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Ayush, Jadhav emphasised the critical role of medicinal plant cultivation in empowering farmers, strengthening the AYUSH sector, and conserving biodiversity.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government is making sustained efforts to integrate AYUSH systems into the national healthcare framework, with a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and building a sustainable health system,” he added.

The Minister underlined that the foundation of strong traditional medicine systems lies in the availability of high-quality medicines, which in turn depends on the sustainable supply of quality raw material from medicinal plants.

He noted that ensuring quality at the source leads to better and faster health outcomes.

Jadhav also highlighted the initiatives of the National Medicinal Plants Board and informed that for the last 25 years, NMPB has been implementing the Central Sector Scheme on “Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants” across the country.

Special emphasis has been placed on Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to create awareness and build capacity among farmers.

“From 2020-21 to 2024-25, about Rs 1161.96 lakh was approved through 139 projects for farmers’ training and awareness, with seven regional-cum-facilitation centres providing technical support across the country,” the Minister said.

He also mentioned the “e-Charak” digital platform, which has strengthened market linkages by directly connecting farmers with buyers.

Jadhav highlighted the global rise of millets (Shri Anna), boosted by the UN declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, which enhanced cultivation and farmers’ income.

The Minister also noted the pivotal role of Krishi Vidyapeeths and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in empowering farmers.

He further suggested that these institutions could be engaged to raise awareness and promote the cultivation and use of medicinal plants among farmers, thereby enhancing livelihood opportunities and augmenting rural incomes.

