MBBS seats rise to 1,18,137, medical colleges surge to 780 in 2024: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 7: India has seen remarkable growth in medical education in the last 10 years. Medical colleges have doubled from just 387 in 2013-14 to 780 in 2024-25 witnessing a 102 per cent growth, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the Rajya Sabha. During the same period, the seats for MBBS also rose from 51,348 to 1,18,137 a 130 per cent surge.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest growth. From just 30 in 2014, the state now has 86 medical colleges. The state is also leading in terms of the highest growth in medical seats. From 3,749 in 2014, it now has 12,425 seats. Maharashtra saw an increase from 44 to 80 medical colleges. The state also increased its MBBS seat capacity to 11,845 seats from 5,590, a decade ago. Telangana which also had no medical college in 2014, now has 65. The state now also offers 9,040 MBBS seats.

Further, one medical college each has been established in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, and Nagaland. These states and Union Territories (UTs) had no medical colleges in 2013-14. Rajasthan witnessed a significant rise, growing from 10 colleges with 1,750 seats in 2013-14 to 43 colleges with 6,475 seats in 2024-25.

Madhya Pradesh expanded from 12 colleges (1,700 seats) to 31 colleges (5,200 seats), while Chhattisgarh increased from five colleges (600 seats) to 16 colleges (2,455 seats). Delhi added three more colleges, going from seven to 10, with MBBS seats increasing from 900 to 1,497.

The number of medical colleges in Karnataka expanded from 46 to 73, while Tamil Nadu increased MBBS seats to 12,050 from 6,215. Meanwhile, the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 90,794 posts are sanctioned for the medical colleges in the country.