Lymphatic Filariasis: Centre rolls out mass drug administration campaign in 13 endemic states

New Delhi, Feb 10: Reiterating its commitment to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda on Monday launched the annual nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign in 13 identified endemic States. The MDA campaign will cover 111 endemic districts across 13 states Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Beginning today, the filaria prevention medications will be administered door-to-door and “free of cost to over 17.5 crore population across 111 endemic districts," Nadda said while launching the campaign via a video conference. LF, commonly known as "Hathi Paon", is a parasitic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It can lead to physical disabilities such as lymphoedema (swelling of the limbs) and hydrocele (scrotal swelling) and impose long-term burdens on affected individuals and families.

“An LF-free India is our commitment, and achieving this goal requires the participation of every citizen and with active community involvement. With a shared sense of responsibility, we can eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis, ensuring protection for crores,” said Nadda. Led by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) under the Ministry of Health, the MDA campaign involves medication regimens: double Drug Regimen (DA): Diethylcarbamazine Citrate (DEC) and Albendazole; and triple Drug Regimen (IDA): Ivermectin, Diethylcarbamazine Citrate (DEC), and Albendazole.

The medicines work to reduce the spread of LF by eliminating the microscopic filarial parasites present in the bloodstream of infected individuals, thus preventing further transmission by mosquitoes. The Union Health minister urged residents living in these areas “to consume the medicines, protecting themselves and their families from this debilitating disease”.

“The endemic districts must ensure that over 90 per cent of the eligible population consume anti-filaria medicines. Our collective commitment and determination will help transform lives and ensure a future free from Lymphatic Filariasis,” Nadda said. While the MDA medication is extremely safe and effective, it should not be consumed on an empty stomach. Children below 2 years of age pregnant women and seriously ill individuals should not consume the drugs.