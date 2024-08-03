Lucknow: 6 doctors, 13 healthcare workers suspended for negligence at RML Institute

New Delhi, Aug 3: Following orders from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the Director of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Institute on Saturday suspended 19 employees after a patient was denied admission and discharged with incomplete treatment from the Emergency Department. RML Director C.M. Singh took action by suspending six doctors and 13 healthcare workers, including two emergency officers, four resident doctors, two PROs, and five staff members.

The incident came to light when the news of the incomplete treatment and discharge of a patient at Lohia's Emergency Department in Lucknow went viral in the media reports. Subsequently, the Deputy CM responded, issuing orders for an investigation and mandating the institute administration to take action against those responsible.

Dy CM Brajesh Pathak emphasised that negligence towards patient care will not be tolerated and reiterated the government's commitment to providing convenient treatment for all patients. He assured that continuous efforts are being made to improve the medical system. He said that discharging a patient with incomplete treatment is a serious matter, and an investigation is underway and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Dy CM also stressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive that serious patients should receive immediate and comprehensive treatment in hospitals.