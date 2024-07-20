Low Vitamin D levels remain a pressing concern among women: Experts

New Delhi, July 20: Low Vitamin D levels, also known as the sunshine vitamin, are vital for bone health and remain a pressing concern among women, who are more prone to osteoporosis, arthritis, or other bone related issues, said experts on Saturday. Vitamin D is essential to help prevent thinning of the bones. It is also known to have anti inflammatory effects and can protect against arthritis in women.

Osteoporosis, characterised by weakened and brittle bones, often finds its roots in insufficient levels of Vitamin D. It is not uncommon for individuals to solely rely on calcium supplements to support bone health, overlooking the crucial role of vitamin D in calcium absorption.



"We are frequently seeing women who have problems with their bones that are related to low vitamin D levels. This essential nutrient is necessary for the absorption of calcium, which keeps bones strong. Sadly, a lot of women do not get enough vitamin D, which increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures," Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Vaishali.



Bone development, bone repair, and muscular function all depend on vitamin D. Women's vitamin D deficiency is caused by several reasons, including age, which decreases the skin's capacity to synthesise Vitamin D and inadequate sun exposure.



"Maintaining adequate levels of vitamin D is paramount for optimal bone health, yet it remains a pressing concern, particularly among women. This deficiency can lead to serious health implications, with osteoporosis emerging as a significant concern, especially among women post-menopause due to hormonal changes," Sagar Hingrajiya, Consultant Orthopaedic, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara.



Vitamin D acts as a carrier, facilitating the transportation of calcium from the gut to the bones. Without adequate vitamin D levels, calcium absorption is hindered, rendering calcium supplementation ineffective in combating osteoporosis.



"Regular monitoring of vitamin D levels is crucial, particularly for women over 40 who are at higher risk of developing osteoporosis. Persistent low levels of vitamin D necessitate intervention, often in the form of prescribed supplements tailored to individual needs. However, indiscriminate supplementation without medical guidance can lead to adverse effects, underscoring the importance of seeking professional advice," Hingrajiya said.



To ensure adequate vitamin D, the experts advised spending 10-30 minutes in midday sunlight several times a week, with activities such as a brisk walk or gardening, balancing sun exposure with skin protection.



Hingrajiya said contrary to common belief, the best source of vitamin D is not the gentle morning or evening sunlight but "rather the midday sun between 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m".



"However, due to lifestyle factors and misconceptions, many people fail to capitalize on this prime time for vitamin D synthesis," he noted. Eating foods rich in vitamin D, such as fatty fish, fortified dairy products, mushrooms, and eggs may also help.

"Consider vitamin D supplements if you have limited sun exposure or dietary intake, and consult your doctor for the appropriate dosage. Regularly test your vitamin D levels, especially if you're at risk for deficiency," Yadav said.