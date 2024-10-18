Leptospirosis cases continue to rise in the Philippines

Manila, Oct 18: The Philippines continues to log more leptospirosis cases and deaths, data from the country's Department of Health (DOH) showed on Friday. From January to October 5, the DOH recorded 5,835 cases, 16 per cent more than in the same period last year. Meanwhile, 509 deaths have been reported across the country.

"As we expect more rain to come, we must always be mindful of what to do especially if there is flooding. Avoid floodwaters as much as possible," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection commonly spread through water contaminated with animal urine. Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cases of leptospirosis can increase after floods when people may have to wade through contaminated water.