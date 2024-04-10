Last 10 years transformed Indian medical education, added more doctors: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, April 10: The last 10 years have transformed India’s medical education and have added more to the country, said Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO on Wednesday.

“Decade of transformation in Indian medical education. Finally more Doctors in India,” he wrote in a post on X.

He said that in the years between 2013-14 to 2023-24, medical colleges have “doubled” to more than 800, “with the National Medical Commission (NMC) now green lighting 112 new medical colleges”.

Further, Kant noted a 110 percent increase in undergraduate seats in medical colleges, while postgraduate seats surged by 118 percent.

“A quantum leap by India towards ensuring a bright and greatly accessible future of medical education for the country,” he said.

Earlier in February, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha that the doctor population ratio in the country stands at 1:834.

He said it is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000. The minister citing NMC data shared that there are 13,08,009 registered Allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh Ayush doctors.