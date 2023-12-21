K’taka reports 20 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 20 new positive cases of Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state while two persons have died due to the health pandemic.

The department said that the number of total active patients stands at 92. “Among these, 72 are isolated at home while 20 persons have been hospitalised. Seven are being treated in the ICU. The positivity rate reported is 2.47 per cent and case fatality rate stands at 10 per cent,” the health officials said.

They said that 808 Covid tests done were conducted in the last 24 hours for symptomatic persons among which 407 are RTPCR and 401 are RAT tests.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the first Covid death was reported from Bengaluru on December 15. “No decision has been taken yet to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru,” he said.

Talking to reporters -- after attending a virtual meeting with the Union Health Minister -- Rao said that the 64-year-old male died at Mallige Hospital in Bengaluru, and it is not known whether he was affected by the JN.1 Covid variant.

“The patient was diagnosed with Covid-19, and he was suffering from heart failure, TB, BP, and lung disease and had multiple complications,” Rao said.

“No decision regarding the restriction on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru has been taken yet. Guidelines will be issued after monitoring the situation in the coming days. The Central government has also not issued any guidelines. Let us wait,” he said.