Kerala Govt Medical Officers Association protests Thiruvananthapuram Collector's 'diktats'

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9: The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), a body of doctors working in the government hospitals, has complained about the alleged breaking of protocols by Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Jeromic George, who had summoned a doctor home to treat an infection.

KGMOA officials said that last week, George called up a senior state Health Department official and asked for a doctor to be sent to his official residence as he is suffering from a fungal infection of the toe nail and wants it to be examined.

Surprised by this demand, the health official, at first, did not take any action and soon came another call, where George, according to the KGMOA, repeated his demand authoritatively.

The health official then called up the officer in charge at the state-run General Hospital and asked for a general surgeon to be sent to the residence of the Collector immediately.

"On getting the order, a doctor, who was seeing outpatients, quickly left for the residence of George. He had to wait for a while as the Collector was in a meeting. After a wait, the doctor attended to the health issue of the Collector and returned to the hospital," said the KGMOA official.

When this news spread, it later surfaced that this was not the first time that the Collector had called a doctor to his home for a medical need. "What the Collector has done is not going to be accepted again. We will have no other option but to protest," said a KGMOA official.